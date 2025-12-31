Eagles capture more tourney glory

Columbia’s Kinley Jany is fouled while taking a shot Saturday against Marquette in the Waterloo Holiday Tournament. See more photos from this game online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Fresh off a Candy Cane Classic title at Gibault just before Christmas, the Columbia High School girls basketball squad was seeking another shiny gift in the championship game of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament on Monday night.

The Eagles accomplished that feat last year, and did so again Monday.

Columbia (10-5) opened the tourney at Waterloo High School with a 71-8 thumping of Cahokia on Friday. Kinley Jany led Columbia with 14 points, with Molly Harres adding 13.

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up a 47-38 victory over Marquette despite trailing 20-13 at halftime. Columbia went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to take charge of the contest. Addison Dewilde led the way with 14 points for the Eagles, followed by both Ava Mathews and Riley Bahr with 11 points apiece.

Columbia faced Roxana in the title game on Monday night, winning 50-48. The Eagles flew out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter, only to see the Shells go on a 19-7 second quarter run. The Eagles found a way to win.

Mathews is averaging nearly 13 points per game; Jany is averaging nearly 12 points per game.

The Eagles will play Monday at home against Roxana in a rematch of the tourney title game – this time as a conference battle.

Meanwhile, the struggles continue for Waterloo (6-10) since the loss of top scorer Sam Juelfs a couple of weeks ago.

The Bulldogs opened their tourney on Friday with a 40-33 loss to Roxana. Waterloo actually led 9-2 after the opening quarter before the Shells answered with a 12-6 run in the second quarter. Addie Stell led the Bulldogs with 10 points.

On Saturday, Waterloo dropped a 46-35 contest to Marissa. Stell again led the ‘Dogs with nine points.

Waterloo concluded tourney play at home on Monday against Cahokia, picking up an 85-7 win. Mallory Thompson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by Stell with 16.

Thompson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

The Bulldogs will host Carbondale this Saturday.

Gibault (8-8) lost two of three tourney games at WHS.

The Hawks opened with a 38-37 loss to Marquette on Friday. Gibault trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter, after which a late rally came up just short. Karmon Grohmann led the way for the Hawks with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

On Saturday, the Hawks won 62-11 over Cahokia. Grohmann again led the way with 18 points for Gibault.

On Monday, Gibault faced a tough Marissa squad, falling 47-25. Grohmann recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Grohmann is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.56 steals and 3.25 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks play Monday at Visitation and Tuesday at Father McGivney.

Valmeyer (0-4) returns to the court with a home contest Monday against Wood River.

Dupo (2-7) is next set to play on Jan. 13 at home against Granite City.