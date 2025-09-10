Eagles best Bulldogs in thriller

Pictured, Columbia football seniors receive the Great American Rivalry Series trophy sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps following Friday’s victory at Waterloo.

While one team obviously went home unhappy, Monroe County football fans could all agree Friday’s clash between Waterloo and Columbia was one of the most exciting rivalry contests in recent memory.

“I’ve been doing this for 30-plus years. I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of something like that,” longtime Columbia head coach Scott Horner told his players and others who gathered to celebrate following his team’s thrilling 27-18 comeback victory at Waterloo.

That outcome seemed improbable on multiple occasions Friday night.

Waterloo was in control for much of the first half – and probably should have been up by more than the 10-0 score it took into halftime.

Using a heavy dose of talented running backs Derez Sayles and Jaxson Mathenia – plus a key 17-yard scamper by quarterback Conrad Lindhorst – Waterloo put together a solid opening drive that resulted in only a 28-yard field goal by Cameryn Woolley thanks to a “bend but don’t break” effort from the Eagles defense.

Following a Columbia punt deep in its own end, Waterloo started its next drive from midfield. While the host Bulldogs again drove far into Eagles territory, a timely sack by Columbia’s Cooper Foxx forced Waterloo into another field goal attempt. This one missed, however.

Columbia was still unable to do anything offensively, and Waterloo started its third drive at its own 29 early in the second quarter. Mathenia made a 19-yard run to Columbia’s 25 yard line and just as a light drizzle turned to rain, Sayles punched it in from three yards out to put the ‘Dogs up 10-0 with just less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

Waterloo got the ball back late in the first half and missed another field goal to end the second quarter.

The Eagles came out with a purpose to open the third quarter, mixing in direct snaps to running backs Jase Nelson and Keegan Thompson to advance the ball down the field on its opening drive. Columbia quarterback Xavier Voegele’s nine-yard run on third down put the ball at Waterloo’s 28. Thompson finished off this impressive drive with a seven-yard TD run that cut Waterloo’s lead to 10-7 with just more than six minutes left in the quarter.

Waterloo answered with a promising drive of its own, the key play being on a fourth down conversion by Mathenia on a fake punt run for five yards. The Bulldogs drove near the red zone again but lost a costly fumble that was recovered by Thompson to give Columbia the ball back at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles were unable to capitalize at that point.

The Bulldogs were forced to punt with just under six minutes remaining in regulation and the score still at 10-7. Nelson caught the punt near midfield and for whatever reason, Waterloo players stopped the play thinking Nelson had signaled for a fair catch. No whistle was blown to stop the play, however, so Nelson sprinted 51 yards down the sideline for a touchdown that stunned all in attendance.

Following a discussion amongst the officials, the play stood and the extra point gave Columbia the 14-10 lead.

Waterloo collected itself and came up with an answer, sparked by a 44-yard run from Sayles. Facing a fourth and goal from the five yard line, Waterloo handed it to Sayles for a TD that put the ‘Dogs back on top with just more than 90 seconds remaining and sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Columbia was called for offsides on the extra point attempt, so Waterloo opted for a two-point try that Mathenia converted.

The Bulldogs led 18-14 with not much time left for Columbia to answer. The Eagles did have all three of their timeouts, however, and received a short kickoff from Waterloo that gave them the ball at midfield.

Voegele’s arm came to life at the end. He completed a 32-yard pass to Nelson that took the ball to Waterloo’s 25. Then, with only 27 seconds remaining, Voegele, a sophomore, connected with classmate Jackson Lawal for an 18-yard TD strike that put the Eagles up 20-18. The extra point attempt was blocked.

Waterloo had a last-ditch effort to try and get into field goal range with only 27 seconds left. A pass attempt by Lindhorst was picked off by tall Columbia defender Brody Landgraf, who took it to the house for an exclamation point on the evening.

Columbia celebrated this Great American Rivalry Series game sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps with a trophy presentation, which was followed by Eagles fans storming Waterloo’s field.

“This validates everything that we do in the offseason,” Horner told his players in a fiery postgame speech. “Having enough left in the end to never say die and to keep fighting your butt off. It’s what we do all offseason.”

Nelson was awarded the Great American Rivalry Series MVP award for his efforts.

In addition to his clutch punt return TD and late pass reception, Nelson rushed for 45 yards on the night.

Thompson finished with 55 yards rushing in addition to his fumble recovery on defense.

Voegele was 3-for-6 passing for 57 yards for the Eagles (2-0), who host winless Red Bud this Friday.

For the Bulldogs, Sayles ran for 142 yards and Mathenia churned out 78 yards on the ground. As a team, Waterloo rushed for 275 yards on 50 carries – a 5.5 yards per carry average.

Lindhorst was 5-for-12 passing for 49 yards and an interception.

The Bulldogs (1-1) face a tough road test this Friday at undefeated Centralia.