Dupo water sample triggers alert

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is notifying the owners and operators of the Dupo Community Water System that there has been a detection of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in the most recent water sampling required by the United States EPA.

The sample identified PFOS at 4.5 parts per trillion, which is above the federal and state groundwater quality standard of 4 ppt. The IEPA is also notifying officials with the Columbia CWS and Prairie du Pont Public Water District, as they can obtain water from the Dupo CWS through an emergency connection.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of several thousand human-made chemicals that are manufactured for their oil and water-resistant properties. Since the 1940s, PFAS have been used in a wide range of consumer products, industrial processes and in some fire-fighting foams, resulting in PFAS being released into the air, water and soil.

PFAS do not easily break down under natural conditions and are often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

People are primarily exposed to PFAS through the ingestion of food and water, including:

• ingestion of contaminated food and water, including food packaged in containers or wrappers containing PFAS.

• hand-to-mouth contact with products treated with PFAS (such as carpets and textiles) or products that contain PFAS (such as paints, and cosmetics).

• incidental ingestion of household dust.

CWSs, private well owners and residents are encouraged to be proactive in addressing potential PFAS contamination, not only in drinking water, but through the other common routes of exposure. Ways to reduce exposure include:

• Choose stainless steel, cast iron, or non-stick cookware that does not contain PFAS.

• Avoid water repellents on clothing.

• Use personal care products without “PTFE” or “Fluoro” ingredients.

• Use water filters designed to remove PFAS (NSF/ANSI 53 or 58 standards).

In addition, the Illinois Department of Public Health encourages private well owners near the impacted water systems to test their water for PFAS or consider installing treatment, such as activated carbon filters, on drinking water faucets.

More information regarding PFAS, including health effects and additional ways to reduce exposure, is available on the Illinois EPA PFAS webpage.

Additional information can be found on the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry website.

The IDPH provides additional information on PFAS in drinking water on its website.