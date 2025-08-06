Dupo girl is national champ

Victoria Barth

A young Dupo gymnast is turning heads on the national stage for her trampoline and tumbling talents.

Victoria Barth, a fourth grader at Bluffview Elementary School, recently returned home with multiple medals and honors from the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Texas.

Barth won gold medals in advance trampoline, advance tumbling and synchronized trampoline at these games in addition to a silver medal in advance double mini.

She also received the All-American Award in advance trampoline after recording the highest score in that event.

Barth is a member of the AAU U.S. National Team as well as the GymStars of St. Louis.

She is a three-time Illinois state champion, two-time Missouri state champion and Junior Olympic champion in extreme tumbling.

The Village of Dupo honored Barth’s recent gymnastic accomplishments during Monday’s meeting of the Dupo Village Board, which was attended by her family members and friends.