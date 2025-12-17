Dupo all-conference athletes

Following the fall sports season, several Dupo High School student-athletes received honors from the small-school Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference.

With a 2025 campaign that saw the program’s first playoff win in 30 years, it should come as no surprise that the Tigers garnered several conference football accolades.

Dupo senior quarterback/defensive back Deegan Prater was named Kaskaskia Division Co-Player of the Year. For his accomplishments on the field, Dupo’s Shia Owensby was named Kaskaskia Division Co-Defensive MVP. Joining Prater and Owensby on the all-conference squad were Dupo footballers Cole Hearty, Thinh Staggs, Brrayden Esterlein, Brady Portell, Ethan Nelson, Talon Simshauser, Jacob Duncan and Braxton Barnett.

For volleyball, Dupo’s Kaitlyn Roberts, Izzy Mushaney and Alli DeClue received all-conference honors.

For cross country, boys runners Keith West and Carter Lumkins made the all-conference squad while Tania Rivas made it for the Dupo girls.