Dupo all-conference athletes

Republic-Times- December 17, 2025

Following the fall sports season, several Dupo High School student-athletes received honors from the small-school Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference.

With a 2025 campaign that saw the program’s first playoff win in 30 years, it should come as no surprise that the Tigers garnered several conference football accolades.

Dupo senior quarterback/defensive back Deegan Prater was named Kaskaskia Division Co-Player of the Year. For his accomplishments on the field, Dupo’s Shia Owensby was named Kaskaskia Division Co-Defensive MVP. Joining Prater and Owensby on the all-conference squad were Dupo footballers Cole Hearty, Thinh Staggs, Brrayden Esterlein, Brady Portell, Ethan Nelson, Talon Simshauser, Jacob Duncan and Braxton Barnett.

For volleyball, Dupo’s Kaitlyn Roberts, Izzy Mushaney and Alli DeClue received all-conference honors.

For cross country, boys runners Keith West and Carter Lumkins made the all-conference squad while Tania Rivas made it for the Dupo girls. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Hawks win Battle of Waterloo

December 17, 2025

Candy Cane Classic underway

December 17, 2025

All-American honor for Martin

December 17, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web