Drug overdose call near Hecker

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday to a male subject in his 30s that was reported to possibly be overdosing on unknown pills in the 5900 block of Rachel Drive southwest of Hecker.

Narcan – a life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose – was administered to the patient, who was then transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital.

Other responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department.