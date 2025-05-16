Drug overdose call near Hecker

Republic-Times- May 16, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday to a male subject in his 30s that was reported to possibly be overdosing on unknown pills in the 5900 block of Rachel Drive southwest of Hecker.

Narcan – a life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose – was administered to the patient, who was then transported by Monroe County EMS to an area hospital.

Other responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Hecker Fire Department.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Storm-related calls on Friday

May 16, 2025

Regional superintendent retiring

May 16, 2025

Vehicle fire in Waterloo

May 15, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web