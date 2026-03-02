Dr. Charles E. Rayot | Obituary

Republic-Times- March 2, 2026

Dr. Charles “Doc” Edward Rayot, 87, of Waterloo, died Feb. 26, 2026, in Columbia. He was born June 18, 1938, in St. Louis. He married the love of his life Barbara R. Thompson on May 6, 1967, in Florissant, Mo.

As a chiropractic physician, Doc dedicated his life to helping generations of patients feel their best so they could experience life to the fullest, and he always gave credit for healing to his Lord and Savior. 

He was a 60-year alumnus of Logan College of Chiropractic and a member of the Illinois Chiropractic Society. He was a Moolah Shriner for 62 years and a member of Hope Christian Church.

He is survived by his children Dr. Cheryl (Dr. Jamil Tannous) Rayot-Tannous and Charles (Marcia) R. Rayot; grandchildren Christine Tannous, Ronda (Daniel) Bemenderfer, Elias Tannous, Anthony Tannous and Noah Rayot; great-grandchildren Aida and Edward; brother Dr. Robert A. Rayot; nieces; nephew; great-nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara R. Rayot (nee Thompson); parents Charles Robert Rayot and Bessie (nee Burgart) Pautler; and sister-in-law Dorothy Rayot.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon March 6 at Hope Christian Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating

Interment be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Hope Christian Church Food Pantry.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

