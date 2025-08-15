Dorothy M. Zipfel | Obituary

Dorothy Marie Zipfel, 93, of Evansville, died Aug. 6, 2025, at Freeburg Care Center.

She was born to the late Harry and Ella (nee Salger) Degener on Feb. 13, 1932, in Red Bud.

Dorothy married Firmin Francis Zipfel on April 3, 1951, at the rectory at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud; he preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2002.

Dorothy was one of the first two women to be hired at Snyder General Furnace Company in Red Bud and worked there for 23 years. She also had been a seamstress at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ Convent in Ruma for 16 years. Most of all, she had been a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ruma, and the Ladies Aid. She had been a charter member of St. John Evening Guild in Red Bud and Monroe County Home Extension for over 60 years. She had also been a 4-H leader for Po-ettes in Monroe County for many years.

Dorothy loved her cats and feeding her hummingbirds. She was an excellent seamstress and spent her time making blankets for the poor through the Ladies Aid.

Dorothy is survived by her children Harriett Zipfel (Robert Wiswall), Eva (Marvin) Winkeler, Monica (Michael) Hussey and Byron Zipfel; grandchildren Brian (Michelle) Zipfel, Nathan Wiswall, Katie (Scott) Schewe, Tyler (Candice) Zipfel, Paul (Julie) Zipfel, Martin Hussey and Anna Winkeler; five step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren Drew Zipfel, Karissa and Kylie Zipfel, Ilsa, Iris and Noah Schewe and Eiler and Ellis Zipfel; 11 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Daniel Zipfel and sisters Verna (Harold) Drake and Mildred (Ray) Veile.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud and 10-11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ruma.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Randy Fischer officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Ruma

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to: St. John’s Lutheran Church, Ruma; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.