Doris M. Ling | Obituary

Doris Marie Ling, 76, of Columbia, died peacefully on June 6, 2025, at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was born July 28, 1948, in Red Bud, to Robert and Frieda (nee Donius) Steibel.

On Sept. 26, 1970, Doris married the love of her life, Denis Ling. Together they were blessed with five children and six grandchildren.

Doris, a devout member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – Columbia, donated her time to the Sanctity of Life Committee, crocheted for the Prayer Shawl Ministry and volunteered at the annual Parish Picnic.

As a lifelong crocheter, Doris also made numerous afghans that brought warmth to family and friends. Passionate about genealogy, Doris traced her family history back to 16th-century France.

When relaxing, she enjoyed sudoku, variety puzzles books, Scrabble or card games like Uno and Pinochle. She had a fondness for hot chocolate, a soft spot for anything featuring cats and a special joy in holding and cuddling babies. The St. Louis Blues were one of her favorite sports teams. Above all, Doris cherished her loving family.

Surviving are her husband Denis Urban Ling; children Denise Marie Ling, Daniel Denis Ling, Darren Michael Ling, David Urban and Amber Lynn (nee Fitzgibbons) Ling and Derek Paul and Ashley Nicole (nee Champagne) Ling; grandchildren Megan Marie Ling, Miles Urban Ling, Maxim Gregory Ling, Daniel Paul Ling, Addilyn Christine Ling and Dominic Denis Ling; brothers Robert and Carol (nee Brown) Steibel and Glenn and Dolores (nee Heinemann) Steibel; in-laws, John and Judy (nee Ling) Kinane and Dr. Logan and Ina (nee Ling) Ludwig; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert August and Frieda Wilhelmina (nee Donius) Steibel.

Visitation is 4-7 Thursday, June 12 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. June 13 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, with Father Steve Thoma officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Fund for Catholic Education (E. Schorb Education Fund); or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.