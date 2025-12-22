Doris J. Brown | Obituary

Doris J. Brown, 95, of Waterloo, died Dec. 21, 2025, at Garden Place Senior Living of Waterloo. She was born July 29, 1930, in St. Louis, to the late Albert and Mildred (nee Hart) Aulbach.

Surviving are her, daughters Linda (Gary) Wiederhold of Waterloo and Kathleen Safriet of Highridge, Mo.; son David Brown of St. Louis; grandchildren Eric (Brittany) Wiederhold, Jennifer (Gary) Conway, Michael Safriet, Ashley (Raymond) Lifka and Jessica (Mike) McDonald; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Martin R. Brown, son Steve Brown and sister Marian Aulbach.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia.

A private graveside service and burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Humane Society of Monroe County (Helping Strays); House of Neighborly Service, Waterloo; or the Waterloo Rotary Tree of Lights Legacy Fund.