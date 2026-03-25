Don’t count out CHS girls soccer

Pictured is the 2026 Columbia High School girls soccer squad. Team members are Hailey Huntman, Molly Harres, Olivia Koogler, Kinley Trexler, Chloe Klopmeyer, Addy Star, Piper Meanor, Makenna Huntman, Kendra Galle, Macy Heinlein, Hayden Cleveland, Avery Ellner, Brynley Grider, Lauren Hilgedieck, Lillie Prater, Alaina Rains, Hope Schwartz, Cadence Zimmer and Stella Zobrist.

Gone are 14 seniors from a Columbia High School girls soccer squad that went 25-2-3 and won a Class 1A state championship.

While there’s a lot of unknown entering 2026 for the Eagles, you can always count on head coach Jamey Bridges getting the most out of his players regardless of varsity experience.

“We have a good group returning and we will have some younger players that will bring a lift,” he said.

The state title defense is already off to an impressive start, as Columbia out-scored its first two opponents to the tune of 11-0 in a pair of early wins.

Players named as “keys to success” for the 2026 version of CHS girls soccer include sophomore forward Alaina Rains, senior midfielders Avery Ellner, Lauren Hilgedieck and Lillie Prater, junior midfielder Hayden Cleveland and junior defender Cadence Zimmer.

Rains, one of four co-captains for the Eagles this season along with Ellner, Cleveland and Zimmer, has already recorded four goals and an assist this spring after contributing 15 goals and seven assists all of last season.

Ellner finished with nine goals and 23 assists in 2025.

Cleveland has already made her presence felt in 2026, recording three goals and an assist in the first two games.

At the goalkeeper position, sophomore Addy Star has looked solid early with senior Hope Schwartz and freshman Chloe Klopmeyer also in the mix.

Key matches on the regular season schedule for the Eagles include April 4 at Triad, April 10 and annual playoff opponent Althoff, and April 13 at Monroe County rival Waterloo.

Even with a plethora unknowns, the track record for Columbia girls soccer is so impressive that it would be unwise for opponents to mark them down as a win in 2026.