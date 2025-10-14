Donald M. Glasscock Sr. | Obituary

Donald Merritt Glasscock Sr. 71, of Red Bud, died unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2025, in Jackson, Missouri.

He was born to the late Gordon “Doc” and Agnes (nee Barr) Glasscock on Feb. 9, 1954, in Florence, Ala., During his high school years, Don achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment of which he was very proud.

Don married Jan McDonald on July 2, 1983 in Dallas, Texas; she survives.

Don had a career as a railroader for 53 years, working in 46 of the 50 states. He established Ironhorse, Inc., in Ballwin, Mo, on April 20, 1989, with his wife Jan, and they relocated to Baldwin, in 1995. He has been a member of the St. Louis Railway Club for thirty years and was honored as the 2016 Railroader of the Year.

In 1995, the family settled in Red Bud. He served as a city alderman for ten years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed singing karaoke. He found pleasure in the outdoors, encompassing gardening, hunting and working on his farm. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Don had been attending St. John’s United Church of Christ in Evansville, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife Jan Glasscock of Red Bud; children Don “DJ” (Cindi Thompson) Glasscock Jr. of Florence, Ala., Catherine Glasscock of Red Bud and Ryan Glasscock (Olivia Edwards) of Red Bud; grandchildren Kristen, Dylan, Griffin, Blakely and Dierks; several great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gordon Glasscock.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 17 and 1-2 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud.

A memorial service will be held following visitation Oct. 18 at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen Livengood officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Red Bud Muskets youth football team.