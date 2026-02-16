Donald L. Eecher | Obituary

Donald L. Eccher, 94 years of Millstadt, passed died Feb. 12, 2026, at Accolade Health Care in Waterloo. He was born April 30, 1931, in Fairmont City.

Donald was a retired engineer after 42 years of service from the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He was a lifelong farmer, a member of St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt, and he proudly served in the Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict.

Surviving are his loving wife of 71 and a half years Billie Eccher (nee Hamilton); children Vicki (Steve) Avedisian, Janis Eccher, Carol (Mike) Corrigan, Marshall (Shelley) Eccher and Jason Eccher; grandchildren Lyn Wolf, Eric Wolf, Christopher (Danielle) Corrigan, Nicholas Corrigan, Abigail (David) Eccher-Young and Jacob (Lexi) Eccher, great-grandchildren Isabelle Corrigan, Vivienne Corrigan and Theodore Corrigan; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bessie (nee Carron) Eccher.

Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A funeral services will be held at the funeral home following visitation with Fr. Evaristus Akabueze officiating.

Interment will be in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Millstadt.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt.