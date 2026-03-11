Donald ends college hoops season

Sam Donald

Former Columbia High School basketball standout Sam Donald wrapped up his first season with NCAA Division I Bellarmine University this past weekend.

Donald scored nine points in Bellarmine’s loss Friday night to Central Arkansas in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 freshman played in 30 games this season for Bellarmine, averaging 6.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 42 percent from three-point range.

An all-state player while at CHS, Donald finished the fourth all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,950 career points and tops all-time in career rebounds with 955.