Donald D. Gericke | Obituary

Donald D. Gericke, 94, of Smithton, died Feb. 27, 2026. He was born on March 20, 1931, in Highland.

On Feb. 16, 1952, he married Nadine S. (nee Diehl) Gericke, and together they shared many cherished years.

Early in his working career, Don was a meat cutter and operated Diehl’s Market, the family store in Columbia. In his late 30s, he made the decision to return to college and earn his degree in education. From then on, Don devoted much of his life to education and athletics, serving for many years as a teacher and coach at Dupo High School. He was also an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose – Chapter 1221, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

In retirement, Don and Nadine built a home and moved to Lake of the Ozarks where they took pleasure hosting family and friends for many years. Upon moving back to the area, they settled in Smithton and enjoyed helping at church, wintering at South Padre Island, playing golf, tending to their garden, attending the grandchildren’s school activities and sporting events as well as cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his loving wife Nadine; sons Curt (Sherri) Gericke of Freeburg and Eric (Betty) Gericke of Belleville; grandchildren Garrett (Jessica) Gericke, Drew (Chelsey) Gericke, Jessica (Tyler) Davitz, Lindsey (Logan) Nesseth and Evan (Alexandra) Gericke; and great-grandchildren Brynn, Tenley, Tyce, Cambry, Quinn, Fayth, Stella, Cecelia, Evelyn and Oliver. He is also survived by other dear relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil E. and Erna (nee Buehler) Gericke and his brother, Virgil (Kaye) Gericke.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. March 14 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

A memorial services will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be made to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Louis; Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Fairview Heights; St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; Hospice of Southern Illinois, Belleville; or Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, St. Louis.

Arrangements are being handled by Leesman Funeral Home.