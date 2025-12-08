Dixie L. Eichelmann | Obituary

Dixie L. Eichelmann (nee Pickett), 88, of Waterloo, died Dec. 7, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Hartford.

She is survived by her children Lisa Meegan and Raymond Hankins; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother Bart (Sandy) Pickett; sister Connie (Bernie) Caldwell; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Dixie is preceded in death by her husband Wesley R. Eichelmann; parents Walter and Aleta Joy (nee Howe) Pickett; children Connie and Les Champlin; and grandson Michael Champlin

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Dec. 9. and 9-10 p.m. Dec. 10 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

A funeral service will follow visitation Dec. 10 at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Oak Hill Activity Fund.