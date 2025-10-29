Disabled dog duo a furry family



Pictured are Kathleen and Mark Thien on a recent walk with their dogs Lucy and Charlie.

A Columbia couple have kept themselves busy over the last few years taking care of a severely injured dog, even adding another to the family as they show their support for two area animal shelters.

Mark and Kathleen Thien previously spoke with the Republic-Times in 2018 to discuss how they came across Charlie, a beagle-dachshund mix who had been through quite a lot before he wound up in their home.

At just a year old, Charlie was struck by a car, suffering damage to his spinal cord that caused him to lose the use of his rear legs. The incident also injured his left eye and dislocated both his hips.

“We met Charlie at Helping Strays when he was brought in,” Kathleen said. “He was hit by a car when he was only a year old, and the family that had him at the time, they kept him thinking they could take care of him, and after four years, they realized that they could not take care of his needs. That’s when Helping Strays got him, and we just kinda fell in love with him.”

Charlie wound up at helping Strays in Monroe County in January 2018, which was able to provide much-needed care for him thanks to donations from the community.

Part of that care included surgically removing his damaged eye to improve his comfort, address infection and avoid further complications. He also started hydrotherapy, walking on an underwater treadmill with the buoyancy helping his movement.

It took hardly any time for him to meet Mark and Kathleen, who quickly brought him into their home to live among their other beagles, fostering him for a year before adopting him properly.

Years later, Charlie still lives with the damage done from that unfortunate incident, but the Thiens make sure he’s living the best life he can.

“We’ve had him seven years now, and I would say I don’t think he’s really improved movement-wise,” Kathleen said. “He still uses a wheelchair. We have him scooting around the house. We do take him out in a stroller. He likes the stroller rides and the wagon rides.”

The couple emphasized how excitable Charlie can be when he’s moving around on his wheels, further speaking to his enjoyment of strolls around the neighborhood.

“His attitude I think is totally great,” Kathleen said. “He’s got a great attitude, as many issues as he has.”

His hydrotherapy has continued over the years as well, seemingly aiding his upbeat nature on top of keeping him strong and agile as he can be.

“That in itself I think has strengthened him,” Mark said. “He just enjoys it. At our house, he’s hit the home run. He’s got it made. He’s got nothing but easy times here.”

Along with reporting on Charlie’s good health, Mark and Kathleen also spoke about a slightly more recent addition to their family in Lucy, another beagle with some similar disabilities.

They recalled finding Lucy through Stray Rescue of St. Louis in 2021. A beagle in a wheelchair, they fell for her just like they did Charlie.

Kathleen described how Lucy is originally from Tennessee. Suffering from similar spinal chord problems as Charlie, her previous owner was looking to get her care at a number of shelters before ultimately finding and getting her to Stray Rescue, also handling a fundraiser to get Lucy into a wheelchair.

Kathleen noted that x-rays indicated Lucy has a number of BBs in her back near her spine which seem to have caused her disability, though they’ve never been certain exactly how those pellets got there.

Now part of the family for a few years, Lucy seems to be just as chipper as Charlie.

“She is the sweetest thing,” Kathleen said. “She loves everyone, all dogs, cats, kids. She just loves everyone, and everybody loves her. Charlie can be a little stand-offish with his barking, and people kinda stand away, especially kids, but not Lucy. Everybody loves Lucy.”

The Thiens spoke quite a bit about the energy and positivity the doggy duo have. They get along exceptionally well, to the extent that, as they said, Charlie tends to get quite upset when Lucy’s away.

“I certainly didn’t think we’d get a beagle, almost very similar to Charlie,” Mark said. “I was very hesitant at first. I thought, ‘Oh boy, I don’t know if I can hack this.’ She is so cute. She is the cutest little monster that we’ve ever had.”

With Lucy and Charlie – as well as a cat named Chessie who suffers from some birth defects – they noted that they’ve had to make some changes to their lives, mainly getting a vehicle big enough to hold all the equipment they need to properly care for their pets.

The Thiens also had great things to say about Helping Strays and Stray Rescue. Kathleen has long volunteered with the Monroe County shelter, and she lauded both organizations for the love and support they show the animals they work with.

“I just think both of these organizations, both Stray Rescue and Helping Strays, they take care of all kinds of dogs no matter what their issues are,” Kathleen said. “They never turn anybody away. I just think that’s awesome that they never turn anybody away. They always do what’s best for the dog.”

Voicing his affection for the furry family members, Mark commented that their house is akin to the “Island of Misfit Toys” with so many pets with special needs.

Regardless of whatever issues they might have, however, they’re family.

“We never did have kids, so these are our kids,” Mark said. “And they got it made.”