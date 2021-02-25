Dipper | Pet of the Week

Handsome Dipper is looking for a new friend and he wants to pick you! He is a very athletic dog, loves his long walks and playing fetch. You would think he is training for a marathon because he loves walking on a treadmill as well. He is a dog’s dog when it comes to playing – he plays long and hard. Dipper is not a fan of cats nor small children, so keep that in mind. Dipper is very well mannered as he is potty and crate-trained and enjoys car rides. He also benefits from mental exercise, such as eating out of a slow feeder and Kongs filled with peanut butter. He would benefit with another dog in the household, he likes girls and boys.

Because of his athletic disposition, Dipper will need an active and confident handler who can set boundaries and funnel his energy into positive activities. Dipper is treat motivated so that will help with training and the bonding process. Dipper is asking for multiple meets with potential adopters to ensure his comfortability and to make sure this is a good fit for both Dipper and the potential adopter. But as we know, treats are his weakness! Once he settles in and establishes a routine, he will love you to pieces and you will have his absolute adoration. This handsome boy is such a love bug! He loves couch time and loves to lay in your lap! Are you that special friend Dipper has been looking for and needing? Come meet him today and see if you will be BFFs (Best Friends Forever).

Dipper is two years old and weighs 68 pounds.

Dipper’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.