Diego | Pet of the Week

Diego

Diego wants what every dog wants: a safe and comfortable home where he can be loved. He is a shy and sensitive boy who needs a moment to learn humans are his friend. Diego is eager to learn leash and house manners through training and treats. This ongoing training will help him gain courage and build a better bond and relationship with his new family. Diego plays well with other dogs and will do best with children at least 16 years old who will respect him and his toys, food, etc.

Diego is one year old and weighs 54 pounds.

Diego’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and neutered.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.