Diego | Pet of the Week

Diego is full of puppy energy and loves to run and play. He plays well with other dogs and loves attention from humans. He is working on leash manners and potty training. Diego would do best with older children. He loves treats, toys, taking hikes, and showing off his friendly demeanor. Come meet this happy boy!

Diego is one year old and weighs 54 pounds.

Diego’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.