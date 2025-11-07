Dianne L. Jany | Obituary

Dianne L. Jany (nee Helfrich), 84, of Paderborn, born June 19, 1941, in Belleville, died Nov. 4, 2025, at St. Louis de Greeff Hospice House, surrounded by her loved ones.

Dianne was employed in the secretarial, legal and banking fields and retired from Columbia National Bank in 2009. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 937 in Smithton, St. Michael’s Paderborn Ladies Club and Choir, Metro East Singles Club and the Smithton Senior Citizens Club. She was also a past member of Legal Secretary Association and the Navy Wives Club.

Dianne enjoyed travelling, dancing, gardening, politics, bingo, singing, quilting and reading. Her greatest joy was watching her granddaughter’s sporting events and spending time with her family members and friends.

Surviving are her sons Kevin A. (Heather) Jany of Hecker and Keith S. (Jodi) Jany of Columbia, granddaughters Anastazia (Spencer) Woodall and Karsen and Kinley Jany; sister Patricia L. Noltkamper of Belleville; brother Daniel (Karen) Helfrich of Smithton; sisters-in-law Diane (Tom) Boschert, Jean Jany, Norma Saxton and Faye Parker; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Merle and Barbara Jany; many dear nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years Earl E. Jany, USN, whom she married on July 1, 1964, and who died on Dec. 12, 1994; parents, Rudolph J. and Ottilia B. (nee Reinhardt) Helfrich; sister, Kathleen (Myrl) Greiman; nephews Aaron Helfrich and Kent Arnold; brothers-in-law, Dan Jany, Russell Jany, Cleve Jany, Dave Parker, Ira Saxton, Joe (Nina) Gerold and Joe (Genell) Mueth; and sister-in-law Jackie Jany.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Nov. 7 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Paderborn, at a later date.

Memorials may be made St. Michael’s Cemetery, Paderborn.