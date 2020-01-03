Dexter | Pet of the Week

Dexter is a handsome boy. He can be choosy when making dog friends but he loves attention from all humans. Dexter is housebroken and working on crate training. He knows how to sit and can shake with both paws. He likes car rides and loves to cuddle with his humans. Dexter would do best in a mature home and one with no cats. This loving boy will enjoy the status of being the only pet in the home.

Dexter is four years old and weighs about 70 pounds.

Dexter’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.