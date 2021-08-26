Desi | Pet of the Week

Hi everyone, my name is Desi. I am a calm fella and just want all the love. I am currently in a foster home while I go through heartworm treatment and I am doing very well. I am a big couch potato but I also have my fun and playful side. I do well with other dogs but I enjoy people more. Could I be your new couch buddy?

Ideal home/training I have:

House trained

Dog friendly

Training I need:

Crate training

Desi is five years old and weighs 55 pounds.

Desi’s adoption fee is $250; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be neutered prior to finalizing the adoption. If you are interested in meeting Desi, please complete an online adoption and we will call you to make an appointment to meet Desi.



Desi has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Desi’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

