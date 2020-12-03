Demi | Pet of the Week

Looking for a fun loving, sweet, dedicated, and energetic girl? Check out Demi! Demi is an extremely smart girl. She is house broken, crate trained, knows lots of commands and loves agility and ball playing. Demi adapts quickly to her surroundings. She has a few quirks so we are looking for a home with lower activity and older children. She will need some boundaries set. Demi has a team of fosters and friends who want to see her succeed. They will be available for support to help her fit into your home. Her shelter buddy will stick with you to help with any training you may need to for her to thrive in her new home. Give Demi a chance, you will not be disappointed!

Demi would do best in a home with older kids, no cats or small dogs. She can be dog selective.

Demi is four years old and weighs 66 pounds.

Demi’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

***Demi’s adoption fee includes continued education and training for Demi with a professional trainer.

