Demi | Pet of the Week

Demi is an amazing girl who is friendly, happy, and well trained for adoption. She loves car rides, playing with balls, and agility. She knows many obedience commands and walks well on a leash. Demi would do best in a home with older kids and no cats. Demi is crate trained and potty trained too.

Demi is four years old and weighs 66 pounds.

Demi’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

***Demi’s adoption fee includes continued education and training for Demi with a professional trainer.

