Delbert W. Wittenauer | Obituary

Delbert W. Wittenauer, 76, of Waterloo, died Dec. 12, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Red Bud.

Mr. Wittenauer was a lifelong farmer, land developer and excavator. Beyond his professional life, he will always be remembered as a kind, good man who had empathy for everyone in his cherished roles as a husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

He was dedicated to his community and civic duties, serving two terms as a Monroe County Commissioner and remaining an active member of many organizations throughout the county and region. He was a faithful member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Sandra (nee Mormann) Wittenauer; son Allen Wittenauer (partner Stephen Wright, Jr.); brother Gerard (Connie) Wittenauer; sisters Dianne Mollet, Pearl (Ron) Braun, Donna (Matt) Mensing, Debbie Osterhage, Linda (Brian Hooten) Mathews and Lisa (Ed Kupinski) Wittenauer. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Chris (Ron Netemeyer), Mike (Lisa) Mormann and John (Erica) Mormann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert P. and Gladys (nee Mueth) Wittenauer and his father-in-law and mother-in-law William Mormann and Maxine Mormann. He was also preceded by his brothers-in-law Jerry Mollet, Bob Matthews, Kenny Osterhage, Wayne Mormann, and Mike Eggemeyer; his niece Rachel Wittenauer; and his nephews Duane Mollet and Kirk Osterhage.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Dec. 16 and 8-9:30 a.m. Dec. 17 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or the American Diabetes Association.

