Delbert delivered for Monroe County

Delbert Wittenauer

Monroe County lost a towering figure late last week with the passing of Delbert Wittenauer, a farmer, statesman and conservationist who constantly demonstrated the best of what a rural community has to offer.

A farmer from the start of his life to the end, Wittenauer never lived more than a few miles away from where he was born, as he told the Republic-Times earlier this year.

In that conversation, he recalled getting his first tractor at the age of 9 and working in the field ever since.

He further spoke about how his family was rather poor growing up, his father working hard to take care of his wife and kids on the property they sharecropped.

Wittenauer watched over that same farmland and more for decades, ensuring his family’s property would continue to be used for agriculture well after his passing thanks to a preservation agreement completed just last year with Heartlands Conservancy.

Active as a farmer and in numerous other capacities around this county – including operation of a construction company with his brother Gerard – Wittenauer is likely to be known by many as a member of the Monroe County Board, on which he served for 12 years.

With a tremendous life to look back on, two of Delbert’s sisters, Linda Matthews and Pearl Braun, offered some perspective on who he was in the family.

Many having known him for his impressive diligence and persistence, Matthews spoke about how he demonstrated such traits even as young as 15 when he stepped up as a leader for the family farm after his father was left recovering from a serious heart attack.

He again rose to the challenge just five years later after his father again found himself sick, taking care of, as Matthews recounted, their many hogs, chickens and other farm business.

“Once again, Delbert stepped up to the plate,” Matthews said. “Responsibility was nothing new for him. I guess that’s where he learned his hard work ethic.”

She further spoke about watching him work out in the field alongside their siblings. Matthews remarked how it felt as though he could stack hay bales 50 high.

“He never missed a lick,” Matthews said. “I remember watching him thinking, ‘He’s got to be one of the strongest men I know.’ He worked a lot of hours, him and my younger brother both. And while my dad had a successful farm established, Delbert and my other brother continued to make it grow.”

Braun likewise shared memories of childhood with Wittenauer. She recalled how the two were always in the same class in school given how close they were in age.

They attended St. Augustine in Hecker, followed by Ss. Peter & Paul in Waterloo. She remarked that they were among the first class to graduate from Gibault – though it wasn’t called that at the time.

She painted a picture of the countless hours they spent together, going to dances, enjoying double dates and doing lots of ice skating as teens.

Braun spoke especially fondly of the fun they had in the winter.

“We rode our bikes,” Braun said. “I don’t care how cold it was outside. We were out on our bikes. And when the lake froze over and the snow was over the lake, my brother would go out, and he’d shovel paths so we’d have paths to ride our bikes on the lake.”

Both sisters also recalled time spent camping with him. Matthews mentioned their first camping trip together and the sight of him in purple tie-dye long underwear while Braun recalled an incident with a skunk that found its way underneath their camper.

Along these lines, they emphasized just how much of an outdoorsman Delbert was with his love of camping, fishing and hunting.

Matthews also spoke about time spent with Wittenauer during her time working at the Monroe County Farm Service Agency, when he would often stop by and chat or pick her up for lunch.

Braun commented on how smart he was, taking after their father with his business savvy.

Matthews spoke fondly of their brother in general.

“He loved to talk,” Matthews said. “He had a great sense of humor. He could talk forever and a day.

“He’s got so many good traits about him,” she continued. “He was responsible, hard-working, fun-loving.”

Matthews further spoke to Delbert’s caring nature, recalling how she could always rely on him through family or personal hardship.

She also recalled how her career at some point had her do some traveling, leaving her homesick for Monroe County – only for her brother to eagerly welcome her onto the tractor for planting when asked.

“He always took the time out, even though he was busy and on-the-go all the time, he always took the time out,” Matthews said.

Both sisters also discussed Delbert’s contributions to the county thanks to his position as county commissioner, with Matthews remarking on the legacy he’s managed to cement for himself thanks to that hard work.

“I told him, ‘Decisions that you made back years ago made an impact on the family, but decisions that you made to the community will have an impact on not just this generation but the next generation and many generations after that,’” Matthews said. “How many people can say that they succeeded and accomplished that much in their lifetime?”

She also commented on just how many people in the community he managed to have an impact on throughout his career.

“He did so much for the community,” Matthews said. “He’s got so many people that were pushing for him, and no matter where you went, everybody asked how he was doing, and I just wish he could have been out there and heard all these people that truly cared about him, that he’s touched.”

Braun likewise lauded Delbert for his dedication to Monroe County, particularly commenting on the passion he had for the county-owned nursing home which was rebranded as Oak Hill around the time he first joined the county board.

“He was very active for the better of the county,” Braun said. “The farming industry meant a lot to him… The county was important to him and what happened to it for the future.”

A number of county leaders also had fond sentiments to share about Delbert and his years of service to the community.

Former Monroe County Commissioner Terry Liefer, who served alongside Wittenauer for 10 years, recalled how they knew each other prior thanks to a shared experience as local farmers.

Liefer also attested to Delbert’s passion for the county-run nursing home, recalling how he was set to demonstrate his commitment to the facility on his very first day in office.

“His first day on the board was the ice storm that we had to move Oak Hill to the new facility,” Liefer said. “The very first day, I called him, it was December first, 2006… I called him at six in the morning and said, ‘Delbert, you’re on the board, so we’ve gotta move the nursing home.’”

Liefer spoke more about working with Delbert over the years, with some of his pet projects including establishing the bison monument on the courthouse grounds as well as setting up generators for the county.

Though the two differed politically, Liefer stressed there was never any animosity between them. He emphasized just how well Delbert worked with others during his tenure.

“Obviously he was Democrat, I was Republican, but we got along great,” Liefer said. “There were instances where we didn’t agree on things, but for the most part, if we didn’t agree on them, we forgot about it, we moved on and we got the job done. We just worked well together.”

He summarized Delbert’s work for the county with the utmost positivity, pointing to his colleague’s dedication and commitment.

“Delbert always took the time,” Liefer said. “If something had to be done in the county, he never hesitated. He put the county, I think, ahead of his own business many times if it needed to be taken care of. He was dedicated.”

Fellow former Monroe County Commissioner Mike Kovarik likewise only had good things to say about Delbert, remarking he “never had a bad day” and always managed to make those around him feel good as well.

“When it came to county matters, Delbert Wittenauer was so dedicated,” Kovarik said. “He loved it so much.”

Former Monroe County Commissioner Dennis Knobloch – who served as county clerk during Wittenauer’s time on the board – also said it was a pleasure and an honor to have worked with him.

“We were on opposite sides in the political sense, but the one thing I would say is every decision I saw the man make was in the best interest of the county itself and the citizens of the county,” Knobloch said. “It was always that decision made before any kind of a political decision. It was an honor to have worked with him through the years.”

Duane Langhorst, an official with the Monroe County Democrats, lauded Delbert as a good family man, friend and all around great guy, further remarking “the world needs more people like Delbert Wittenauer.”

“Delbert was a hell of a man. He tried to do everything he could for his family, his friends,” Langhorst said. “Politically, he didn’t care what side of the fence you were on. If he thought it was good for Monroe County, he would try to give his ideas to everyone.”

As many in Monroe County would attest, Delbert left his home and his community better than they were when he arrived.

“I told him recently when I went over to visit him, a lot of times, you worry about having regrets when it comes to your time, and he really should not have any regrets,” Matthews said. “I’m sure he had some minor ones, but, in reality, he won the game of life.”