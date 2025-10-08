Deegan Prater | Athlete of the Week

Deegan Prater (17) of Dupo picks up a first down against Carlyle on Homecoming night at Dupo High School on Friday September 26, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Dupo High School football standout Deegan Prater. The senior quarterback has led the Tigers to a perfect 6-0 start this season, the most recent victory being a 56-14 blowout of Red Bud on the road. Prater was 17-for-19 passing in this win for 356 yards and six touchdown throws. For the season, Prater has thrown for 1,351 yards and 19 TDs compared to just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 248 yards and seven TDs in addition to recording six two-point conversions. On defense, Prater has intercepted four passes.