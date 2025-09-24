Deegan drives Dupo to 4-0

Dupo senior quarterback Deegan Prater runs the ball during a game last season.

The Dupo High School football squad is riding high at 4-0 following a Friday night victory at Wesclin, 20-13.

The star player once again for the Tigers was senior quarterback Deegan Prater. Not only was he responsible for all three of his team’s touchdowns on this night, but he also played a major role on defense.

Prater got the scoring going on the night with a four-yard TD run in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, he found wide receiver Brayden Esterlein for a 57-yard TD pass that put Dupo up 14-0.

Following a short TD run by Wesclin, Prater rattled off a 15-yard TD run.

Wesclin found the endzone on a passing TD in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers held on for a seven-point victory.

Prater was 11-for-16 passing on the night for 197 yards, one passing TD and two rushing scores. His favorite receiving target was Thinh Staggs, who caught five passes for 75 yards.

For the season, Prater has thrown nine TD passes, made six TD runs and five two-point conversions, and kicked six extra points with one field goal.

Prater also made three interceptions on defense Friday night to give his offense back the ball.

Dupo hosts its homecoming game this Friday night against Carlyle, hoping to go to 5-0 and make itself playoff eligible.

“It has been an exciting start to the season,” Dupo head football coach Zach Klaustermeier said. “The guys are working hard, and we have found a few different ways to win. We play in a very competitive conference, and things will only get tougher. We are looking forward to our homecoming and a tough test with Carlyle.”