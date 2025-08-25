Dean A. Reichert | Obituary

Dean Allen Reichert, 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 23, 2025, at his home. Dean was born May 12, 1946, to the late Harry Jr and Alma Reichert of Columbia.

He married Guyla Hutchings on June 19, 1965. They were blessed with two children: Deanna and Steven. Guyla preceded him in death in 2008.

Dean was employed at various local businesses in Monroe County including Western Auto, Monroe Service Co., and Gateway FS Inc. He was also a Monroe County EMT and farmed part time. Dean was a member of the Monroe County Taxpayers and the Prairie du Rocher Saddle Club.

Dean and Rejona were united in marriage on Aug. 20, 2011, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Wartburg. This union made Dean’s family even larger, now including two step-children, Darren (Colleen) Johanning and Leanna (Shane) Stechmesser, grandchildren Lydia (Daniel Krebel), Nathan and Tyler Johanning, and Olivia, Garrett and Gracie Stechmesser.

Dean was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved his family endlessly.

If you knew Dean you would also know of his quick-witted and joking nature that would make anyone laugh and light up a room. He was notorious for throwing Rejona “under the bus”, but would always offer a kind word and helping hand to anyone.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Dean was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Virginia (nee O’Keefe) and father-in-law Carl Hutchings.

Surviving are his wife of 14 years Rejona; children, Steven (Lana) Reichert, and Deanna (Rick Volkman) Hoffman; brother Gary Reichert of Florida; and sisters Janet Eplin and Pam (Mark) Kaempfe, all of Columbia; grandchildren Stephanie (Matt) Ellis, Nathan (Laura) Hoffman, Bailey (Kristian) Avise-Rouse, Abigail (Michael) Martin and Carlie Reichert (James Smith); and great-grandchildren Makayla and T.J. Ellis, Wyatt and Cooper Hoffman, Cheyenne and Axton Martin and Amelia “Millie” Avise-Rouse.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Aug. 26, 2025 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Wartburg.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Dan Ostlund officiating.

Private interment will be at a later date at New Hanover Cemetery of Zoar.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the Holy Cross Pavilion Fund; Holy Cross Memorial Fund; or donor’s choice.