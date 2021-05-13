Deacon | Pet of the Week

Deacon

Meet Deacon! He is a big, silly, and playful dog. Deacon loves to play fetch and will even bring the ball back to you and drop it. He also knows sit and other basic commands. He is a lovable guy who is sweet, good with other dogs, and potty trained. Deacon’s perfect home will have a tall secure fenced in yard to keep him safe and allow him to get lots of exercise.

Deacon is seven years old and weighs 96 pounds.

Deacon’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Deacon, please complete an online adoption application.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

