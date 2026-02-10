David E. Nobbe | Obituary

David Edward Nobbe, 73, of Carpentersville, died Feb. 8, 2026 in Chicago. He was born on June 5, 1952 in Red Bud.

David earned a Ph.D. in psychology from SIU Carbondale with a background in animal sciences. His career was spent in the caring and nurturing of horses and service to their communities. He managed three large horse farms, including the former Horizon Farms of Barrington Hills, breeding, foaling and training Thoroughbreds, Standardbreds, quarter horses and hackney ponies.

He served on state-wide boards, including The Illinois Breeders and Owners Foundation, Horsemen’s Council of Illinois for many years and wrote authoritative articles for their publications.

He was a member of the Jockey Club, The United States Trotting Association, the American Quarterhorse Association and the Illinois Equine Research and Promotion Board.

He served as a State Equine Investigator identifying Thoroughbreds through their markings and learned their owners and farms through this connection.

David was a part-time realtor for many years and sold “horses and houses”.

An avid outdoorsman, he shared his love of camping, fishing, riding and hunting with family and friends. He was a hard-core fan of classic and acid rock, outlaw country and alternative rock, listening to favorites at every opportunity.

David will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (nee May), sons Nathan (Emily) and grandson Wesley, Nicholas and Jesse; sister-in-law Carol Nobbe, nephew Austin (Lindsi) Nobbe, great-nieces and great-nephew Adelyn Nobbe, Charlie Nobbe, and Tinslee Hernandez; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews; nieces; cousins; and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Mildred Nobbe, and brothers Dane and Daryl.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 11 and 9-10 a.m. Feb. 12 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation Feb. 12 at the funeral home with Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Association; or the American Lung Association.