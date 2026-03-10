David B. Mueller | Obituary

David B. Mueller, 63, of Columbia, died peacefully with family by his side on March 4, 2026, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis.

David proudly graduated from SIUE with his Master’s in sociology. He had various jobs, mostly in food service, over the years.

One of the main driving forces in David’s life was his love for music. He was a self-taught musician who played the guitar and keyboard. He sang and wrote some of his own music and could be found busking in downtown St. Louis and Soulard areas. David also enjoyed riding his bike, studying the topography of Southern Illinois and fishing. He was a member of the Columbia Sportsman’s Club.

David will be remembered for his free thinking, strong and colorful spirit and wealth of knowledge on various topics.

David is survived by his siblings Norman (Peggy) Mueller of Edwardsville, Linda (James) Archer of Columbia, Kathleen Riester of Belleville and Donna (Michael) Roth of Columbia. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by both parents, Norman and Julia Mueller.

There will be a private inurnment at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.