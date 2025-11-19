Darwin W. Lohkamp | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 19, 2025

Darwin W. Lohkamp, 85, of Valmeyer, died Nov. 18, 2025. He was born Feb. 12, 1940, son of the late Theodore and Hilda (nee Niebruegge) Lohkamp.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah Heimburger and Karen (Chris DeFabio) Lohkamp; sister-in-law Betty Schewe; brother-in-law Glenn (Wanda) Schewe; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Darwin is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Schewe) Lohkamp; parents; brother and sister-in-law Dwight and Sylvia Lohkamp; and son-in-law Bill Heimburger.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with     Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating

Interment will at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Unitec Church of Christ – Valmeyer; or National Kidney Foundation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Alan C. Straub | Obituary

November 20, 2025

James T. Johnson | Obituary

November 19, 2025

Shara L. Nichols | Obituary

November 14, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web