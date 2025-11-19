Darwin W. Lohkamp | Obituary

Darwin W. Lohkamp, 85, of Valmeyer, died Nov. 18, 2025. He was born Feb. 12, 1940, son of the late Theodore and Hilda (nee Niebruegge) Lohkamp.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah Heimburger and Karen (Chris DeFabio) Lohkamp; sister-in-law Betty Schewe; brother-in-law Glenn (Wanda) Schewe; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Darwin is preceded in death by his wife Shirley (nee Schewe) Lohkamp; parents; brother and sister-in-law Dwight and Sylvia Lohkamp; and son-in-law Bill Heimburger.

Visitation is 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Boorsma officiating

Interment will at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer, IL

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Unitec Church of Christ – Valmeyer; or National Kidney Foundation.