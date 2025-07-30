Danny R. Altschuh | Obituary

Republic-Times- July 30, 2025

Danny R. Altschuh, 65, of Waterloo, died July 30, 2025, in St. Louis.. He was born Oct. 9, 1959, in Belleville.

He is survived by his mother Norma Beatty (nee Vaughn); sister Debbie (Mike) Anderson; brother Ken (Linda) Altschuh; aunts; nieces; nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Ronald R. Altschuh.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Aug. 3 and 9-10 a.m. Aug. 4 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service takes place 10 a.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home.

Burail will follow at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Humane Society of Missouri.

