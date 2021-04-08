Dallas | Pet of the Week

Dallas is a shy but loving boy. He may take some time to warm up to you but once he does, your heart will just melt. Dallas has lived with a dog and children previously but he is not a big fan of other cats. Dallas would make a good fit for any home willing to love him and give him the chance he deserves.

Dallas is nine years old.

Dallas’ adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Dallas, please complete an online adoption application.

