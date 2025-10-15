Cross-town rivals go pink

The Waterloo and Gibault volleyball squads met for their annual “pink out” match Thursday, which the Bulldogs won in three sets. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The usual colors are orange and black against maroon and navy, but not on this night.

The Waterloo High School and Gibault Catholic High School volleyball squads met for the annual “pink out” match at WHS on Thursday as a fundraiser for cancer research.

In a three-set thriller, the Bulldogs outlasted the Hawks in three sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.

Ellie Day led the Bulldogs (20-7) with seven points and 11 assists.

Leading the way for the Hawks (11-8) were Maggie Altes and Claire Kessler with seven kills each. Karmon Grohmann had 14 assists.

Prior to this match, Waterloo posted a 25-9, 25-18 victory over Civic Memorial. Emery Bockhorn had 11 points, Julia Briggs contributed nine points and 10 assists, Day had 12 assists, and Kenzy Koudelka pitched in with nine kills.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Mascoutah, falling 25-21, 25-17.

The Bulldogs host Triad on Thursday, host Monroe County rival Columbia on Monday, and then play at Highland on Tuesday.

Gibault played Tuesday at Marquette, hosts Sparta on Wednesday, Marquette on Thursday and Valmeyer on Monday, then plays Tuesday at Freeburg.

Columbia (23-1) just keeps winning, including two more victories last week.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-11, 25-10 over Belleville West. Samantha Spruill had 15 points and 15 assists.

Last Wednesday, it was a 25-17, 25-21 win over Oakville. Ava Mathews led the way with nine kills and 10 assists.

Mathews was the main force again in a 25-11, 25-10 victory Thursday over Salem. She stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, five blocks and 16 assists.

Columbia played Tuesday at Roxana and plays Thursday at Breese Central before facing Waterloo on Monday.

Valmeyer (5-18-1) lost on Thursday to Marissa, 25-18, 25-12, despite Maddi Huddleston recording eight assists.

Valmeyer played Tuesday at Dupo, hosts Steeleville on Thursday and then plays at local rival Gibault on Monday.

Dupo (5-15-1) lost last Wednesday to Steeleville, 25-17, 25-22, despite seven points from Kaitlyn Roberts and eight assists from Addison Mitchell.

Last Tuesday, it was a 25-15, 25-19 win for the Tigers over Wood River. Roberts had 14 points and Mitchell had seven assists.

Dupo hosts Sparta on Wednesday, plays Thursday at New Athens and then hosts Cahokia on Monday.