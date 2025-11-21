Crisis averted on JB Bridge

Several emergency agencies responded about 10:15 a.m. Friday to the eastbound span of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 for a distraught female sitting and then standing on the side of the bridge in a possible suicide attempt.

I-255 eastbound was closed to all traffic during this incident, with Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, St. Louis County police and other Missouri agencies handling the delicate situation.

The Columbia Fire Department deployed a rescue boat on the Mississippi River as a precaution.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., it was reported that the female was successfully talked away from the bridge and she is receiving medical attention.

I-255 eastbound lanes are now reopen to traffic.

If you are or someone you know is in crisis, please call, text or chat with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting “TALK” to 741741.