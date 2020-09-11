Creamsicle | Pet of the Week

Creamsicle is a beautiful long haired cat. She can be shy until she gets to know and trust you, then she is very loving. She does well with other female cats but she has never been put with male cats. Creamsicle does well around children and would love to snuggle on the couch with her forever human.

Creamsicle is two years old.

Creamsicle’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia.