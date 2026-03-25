Crawford sentencing finally set

Gregg Crawford

Columbia developer Gregg Crawford’s business dealings were the topic of conversation during the Columbia City Council meeting on March 16, which was followed by a hearing three days later on his case at the U.S. District Court Southern Illinois District Courthouse in East St. Louis.

Following a series of postponed sentencing hearings, a status hearing March 12 produced a new date for Crawford to learn the consequences of his involvement in a bank fraud scheme.

This past June, Crawford and his brother-in-law, Francis “Frank” Eversman, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud after it was discovered they worked together to establish at least 30 illegal “nominee loans” from 2011 to 2017.

Crawford admitted to using money for uses other than those specified in the loans that were “steered” through the approval process by Eversman – who was a senior loan officer for Tempo Bank in Trenton when the loans were approved.

Sentencing for Crawford and Eversman was originally scheduled for October, although Eversman was sentenced to three years of supervised release during his Dec. 4 sentencing hearing.

Crawford’s sentencing was once again delayed, this time to January, although that date was also vacated, and Crawford’s next appearance was listed as a “status hearing.”

Following a second status hearing on Thursday, Crawford’s tentative sentencing is now set for April 23

The reason for Crawford’s sentencing delay has not yet been disclosed, with court files in the matter under seal.

Coincidentally, one of Crawford’s most recognizable projects – the Main Street Abbey complex – was discussed during last Monday’s Columbia City Council meeting.

The city established the Main Street Abbey Tax Increment Finance District in 2016. Those ordinances required the second phase of a “redevelopment agreement” at the site to be completed within two years of the former Immaculate Conception church and school complex being vacated.

The deadlines were not met in large part because of COVID-19 regulations. If an amendment to the redevelopment agreement were to be approved next month, no additional TIF funds would be used.

The amendment would only provide “administrative relief and an extension of time” to complete the final 25 percent of work included in the second phase.