Crawford case not yet closed

Republic-Times- February 11, 2026

Following multiple delays in the federal bank fraud case involving Columbia developer Gregg Crawford, even more questions have arisen after the latest sentencing date was removed from the Jan. 22 court calendar.

Crawford owns several properties and businesses in Columbia, most notably the Main Street Abbey complex on South Main Street.

Not only was Crawford absent from the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois docket last month, but his next court date March 19 has been listed as a “status conference” rather than a sentencing hearing.

A sealed motion was filed Jan. 21, and Crawford’s sentencing appearance was canceled shortly after, according to Lauren Barry of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois.

In June, Crawford, 65, and his brother-in-law Francis “Frank” Eversman, 75, both pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud in connection with a number of “nominee loans” enacted from 2011 to 2017.

On Dec. 4, Eversman was sentenced to three years of supervised release for his role in “steering” the fraudulent loans through the process using his position as senior loan officer at Tempo Bank in Trenton.

Crawford and his companies were the recipients of those loans, which were used for purposes other than those described in the loan applications.

Crawford’s sentencing was also set for Dec. 4 after being rescheduled from Oct. 14 to complete a pre-sentencing report.

Crawford’s sentencing was then pushed to Jan. 22, and it is unclear why his next court date on March 16 is no longer classified as a sentencing hearing.

Court filings are sealed in the official court record.

