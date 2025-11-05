Crash with fire south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 8 a.m. Wednesday to a multiple-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Crook Road south of Waterloo that resulted in a concrete truck becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Route 3 was closed in both directions in that area as a result of the crash.

Other responding agencies included Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo and Red Bud fire departments.

Check for more information as it becomes available.