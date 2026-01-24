Crash takes out Columbia street light

The intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street in Columbia turned into a four-way stop after a vehicle crashed into and knocked out a traffic signal pole at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Columbia police, EMS and fire department personnel responded to the crash, but fortunately no injuries were reported in the incident.

The City of Columbia posted Saturday morning on its Facebook page that temporary stop signs have been placed at this intersection for all directions until the Illinois Department of Transportation is able to repair the signals sometime Monday or Tuesday.