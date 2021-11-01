Injury crash on Route 3 at Hanover Road

Monroe County and Columbia EMS, Waterloo and Columbia fire departments and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 3:35 p.m. Monday to a multi-vehicle crash with multiple injuries and entrapment on Route 3 northbound at Hanover Road north of Waterloo.

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments are responding along with multiple ambulances and police department personnel. One of the vehicles involved, a Jeep Wrangler, was reported to be on fire shortly after the crash. At least one vehicle rolled over and came to rest on its top.

All passengers, five total, were transported to St. Louis hospitals. There were two adults in one vehicle and one adult and two children in the other vehicle.

Fire personnel cleared the scene shortly after 4:20 p.m.

Both northbound lanes of traffic on Route 3 were reopened at 4:30 p.m.

Check for more information as it becomes available.