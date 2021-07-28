COVID cases increase locally

Monroe County has seen a slight uptick in coronavirus cases of late, with the vast majority of them being unvaccinated residents.

Monroe County had 61 active COVID cases as of Tuesday and four hospitalizations. All four hospitalized residents are unvaccinated.

There were 32 new cases reported locally from Thursday to Monday.

Three of the active cases are among vaccinated residents, Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said, but the rest are unvaccinated residents.

About 60 vaccines were administered during a Thursday clinic at the health department, Wagner said.

“It was a pretty good day,” Wagner said of the clinic, adding he is starting to see an increase in school-aged children getting the vaccine.

The next Monroe County Health Department COVID vaccine clinic takes place from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at its office located at 1315 Jamie Lane, Waterloo. Call 618-340-4819 or 618-612-6404 for an appointment.

Monroe County has 47.16 percent (16,194 residents) of its population vaccinated.

Randolph County has 37.24 of its population vaccinated. St. Clair County has 41.74 percent of its population vaccinated.

After being put on the state’s COVID watch list for statistics through the week ending July 10, Monroe County was no longer in warning territory per Illinois Department of Public Health stats for the week of July 11-17.

The county’s seven-day test positivity rate was 6.9 percent during that timeframe. The test positivity rate was 11.4 percent the week prior.

Monroe County had a 5 percent positivity rate from June 27-July 3 and a 2.7 percent positivity rate for the week ending June 26.

Effective Monday, St. Louis and St. Louis County leaders reinstated a mask requirement in response to increased spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Masks are now required in indoor public places and on public transportation. This St. Louis mask rule will apply to people ages 5 and older – including those who are vaccinated.

Masks will be strongly encouraged outdoors, especially in group settings, but not required.

Gov. JB Pritzker said last week he is “closely watching” Illinois counties that border Missouri, which currently has the highest growth of new virus infections in the country.

“(COVID) is pouring over, unfortunately, across the border into the metro east and Southern Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Preliminary data from several U.S. states shows that 99.5 percent of COVID-related deaths in the past few months were among people who weren’t vaccinated, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a press conference earlier this month.

And 97 percent of those currently hospitalized with COVID across the country are unvaccinated, she said.