Cousin Eddie | Pet of the Week

Cousin Eddie is very active and curious. He is a huge talker and loves attention. If he doesn’t receive it, he will let you know!

Cousin Eddie is two years old.

Cousin Eddie’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

