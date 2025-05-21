County honors Tipton; talks safety 

The Monroe County Board recognized Paul Tipton’s 19-year service as a communications consultant with the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency. Pictured are some of those who have worked with Tipton throughout the years, from left, former Columbia EMA Director Wes Hoeffken, Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe, Tipton, former Monroe County EMA Director Gene Henckler, Monroe County EMA Assistant Director Ryan Weber, Monroe County Assistant 911 Director Rachele Starr and Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing.

It seemed appropriate that National EMS Week began with a heavy emphasis on public safety during Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board.

The old courtroom pews were full during the beginning of the meeting as longtime Monroe County Emergency Management Agency consultant Paul Tipton was recognized upon his retirement after nearly two decades of service.

Tipton began his communications career in 1965 when he began a four-year enlistment with the U.S. Air Force, serving in its radio division.

Upon discharge, Tipton worked with Motorola for nearly 30 years, leaving the wireless communication company as its director of implementation.

He also worked with Qualcomm and Ericsson before retiring from the professional world, offering his services and expertise to Monroe County and its municipalities a short time later.

Monroe County Public Safety Director Kevin Scheibe spoke about Tipton’s contributions to local emergency response.

Scheibe said Tipton “built the foundation” of the county’s modern public safety and communications systems.

Scheibe added he will be “forever grateful” for Tipton’s contributions, estimating his experience and knowledge has saved the county millions of dollars.

A reception in the courthouse in honor of Tipton followed his recognition, although Scheibe stayed behind to discuss new business with commissioners.

In light of recent severe weather events, Scheibe asked the board to approve an unbudgeted expense for the purchase of “V-watch” safety monitors.

A V-watch is a voltage detector worn during response to incidents which may involve downed power lines or the presence of other electrical hazards.

Scheibe requested permission to purchase additional V-watches to be used by county and municipal police, fire, EMS, EMA and public works departments.

Citing an “unfortunate pattern” of increased severe weather, Scheibe explained the devices are needed more frequently and by more emergency response personnel.

Especially during nighttime events when street lights and other lighting is disabled, a V-watch device is already responsible for saving the life of at least one Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

Scheibe explained he responded with a deputy to an unlit, wooded area damaged during severe weather. When the V-watch signaled high voltage in the area, Scheibe advised the deputy to stop walking.

It was later discovered a snapped power line came to rest mere feet in front of the pair.

Commissioners approved $20,000 for the purchase of additional V-watches, although the cost is much lower than it would have been without a financial donation from Monroe County Electric Cooperative.

Scheibe told the board he had approached MCEC President/CEO Alan Wattles and Billing and Membership Director Julie Rohr to inquire about the possibility of purchasing V-watch devices at the manufacturer’s cost.

Scheibe said both were eager to help, leading to an MCEC donation of nearly $8,500, bringing the individual purchase price of a single V-watch from more than $500 to $317 each.

Scheibe expressed his gratitude to the company, noting the tremendous cost savings the donation allows.

Even though $20,000 was approved, the total bill for Monroe County will be $6,984 after reimbursement from municipal departments.

If the current weather trend continues, availability of the V-watch devices is especially timely.

During Monday night’s Waterloo City Council meeting, Scheibe reported that Monroe County experienced 14 total severe weather events in 2024.

In 2025 so far – including severe weather again Monday night – the county has already dealt with 15 such events, with two storms in April and Monday’s weather producing tornadoes locally.

Scheibe was on hand at the Waterloo meeting to accept appointment as Waterloo EMA Coordinator, effective June 1.

Scheibe takes the place of Richard Scott, who had served in that role since 2007.

In other county board business, Monroe County EMS Director Carla Heise presented an amended billing service agreement between her department and the company which handles its accounts billable services.

The new agreement, which has been in the works for nearly two months, eliminates a 2 percent credit card use surcharge that had been a point of contention.

Commissioner Vicki Koerber thanked Heise for her diligence in negotiating the new terms.

“Good work. I know it’s taken time,” Koerber said, acknowledging the process required a lot of “back and forth.”

Commissioners also proclaimed May 18-24 as EMS Week in Monroe County.

Part of the proclamation acknowledged the need for around-the-clock EMS availability.

Appropriately, two EMS personnel who had accompanied Heise to the meeting had to leave prior to the proclamation being read due to a call for service.

In recognition of EMS Week, Heise reminded commissioners the Monroe County EMS Open House event will be held this Thursday, May 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the EMS headquarters, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo. The public is invited to attend the open house, which will feature a chance to examine the interior of the county’s emergency vehicles, a meet-and-greet with local first responders, refreshments and the chance to witness a medical helicopter landing, weather permitting.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Alicia Emmerich of Oak Hill delivered her monthly report for the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center located in Waterloo.

Since last month, the facility has hired two new certified nurse’s assistants and one registered nurse.

During consideration of county financial reports, Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean pointed out a new item – a monthly financial statement.

McLean said that, while Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein has routinely delivered quarterly reports in the past, commissioners should also expect to review monthly report documents moving forward.

McLean explained he wanted to have a more frequent review of county departments’ financial standing in order to make timely spending adjustments when necessary and to better anticipate any required fund transfers near the end of the fiscal year.

Commissioners also acknowledged receipt of a notice of retirement letter from current Regional Superintendent of Schools Kelton Davis.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board will begin at 8:15 a.m. June 2 at the Monroe County Courthouse.