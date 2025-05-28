Counties seek superintendent replacement

Due to the retirement announcement by Kelton Davis, a vacancy will be created in the office of Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph Counties effective July 1, 2025.

Per state law, a committee has been created consisting of the county board chairmen of Monroe and Randolph counties to fill the vacancy with a candidate to serve until the term expires on June 30, 2026.

Candidates interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy will need to submit required documents to either the Monroe or Randolph County Clerks.

Applicants must submit a resume, references and Illinois State Board of Education certificate verifying eligibility to serve as a regional superintendent.

Since Davis was elected as a Republican, applicants must also submit voting history or other proof of Republican affiliation.

Documents may be emailed to Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean at jmclean@monroecountyil.gov or Randolph County Clerk Melanie Johnson at mjohnson@randolphcountyil.gov.

In Monroe County, call 618-939-8623 for more information. In Randolph County, call 618-826-500 ext. 191.

The deadline to submit items is 4 p.m. on Friday, June 13.

Per a May 15 filing with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, Davis officially notified the county of his retirement, effective June 30.

The Monroe County Board acknowledged receipt of the letter during its May 19 meeting.

Davis has served as Regional Superintendent of Schools for Monroe and Randolph counties since 2012. Prior to that, he served as assistant superintendent under Regional Superintendent Marc Kiehna until his retirement.

To view the requirements and contact information, click here.

To read an article about Davis’s retirement from the May 21 Republic-Times, click here.