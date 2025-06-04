Counterclaim in truck suit

Republic-Times- June 4, 2025

Mark Springer, owner of Springer Auto Sales, located on Route 3 south of Waterloo, who was sued for allegedly selling a pickup truck under false pretenses, has filed a countersuit in Monroe County Circuit Court against the plaintiff, Benjamin A. Miller of Iron County, Mo.

According to a motion for leave to file a counterclaim, the request to file “is made in good faith and not for the purpose of delay.”

In the original filing Feb. 18, Miller claims Springer knowingly sold him a 2012 Ford F-250 which was then allegedly found to have a “rusted out” undercarriage.

The counterclaim filed last week denies Miller’s claims of deceptive practice and adds his actions are causing harm to the business’s reputation.

