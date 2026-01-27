Cory W. Becker | Obituary

Cory William Becker, 46, of Waterloo, died Jan. 22, 2026, leaving behind family and friends who loved him deeply.

Those who knew Cory best will remember his generous heart, kind soul, and endless talent for fixing things (or at least giving it his best shot). His corny jokes, quick wit and infectious smile brought laughter to all around him.

Cory was the kind of guy who could connect with anyone. He genuinely cared about others and would do anything for someone in need.

While Cory faced challenges, including struggles with addiction, these did not define him. He was a mechanic and a multi-skilled tradesman who could take on nearly any construction project and do it well. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was someone who loved big and who was loved big in return. His family acknowledges the hardship of his journey and chooses to remember him for the laughter, compassion and light he brought into their lives.

Cory’s story continues in the hearts of those who knew him and in the love he leaves behind. He will be deeply missed and forever loved. We are comforted knowing that Cory’s faith in Jesus Christ has guided him home, where he is fully restored, at peace, and welcomed into the arms of the Lord.

We love you, Cory. “Wish you were here.”

He is survived by his parents Leigh and Tom Pirtle of Wylie, Texas; siblings Angie (Shane) Aldrich of Wylie, Texas, Travis (Liliana) Pirtle of Schaumburg, Bobbi (Matt) Weiler of Chillicothe; and Jeff Chase of Peoria; nephews Nolan Aldrich, Thomas Pirtle, David Chase and Devon Chase; nieces Elena Pirtle and Hailie Harris; grandmother Norene Becker of Waterloo; Marla Goard of Chillicothe, fiancée of his late father Bill Becker; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will carry his memory forward with pride and love.

He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Becker; siblings Billy Becker and Jason Chase; nieces Jasmine and Jade Chase; and grandparents Walter Becker, Jerry and Barbara Adams and Malcolm and Barbara Pirtle.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service immediately follow visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to: John 3:16 Ministries, Charlotte, Ark., an organization dear to Cory; or to other organizations that support addiction recovery.